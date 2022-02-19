On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 8 Arizona 51, Washington 42

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 12:22 am
ARIZONA (19-4)

Reese 2-6 2-4 6, Thomas 2-4 1-2 6, Ware 2-11 0-0 4, Pellington 3-9 4-6 10, Yeaney 2-3 0-0 4, Love 0-1 2-2 2, Chavez 1-1 0-0 3, Conner 1-3 0-0 2, Pueyo 2-5 2-2 6, Sanchez 4-8 0-0 8, Totals 19-51 11-16 51

WASHINGTON (5-14)

Schwartz 1-8 2-2 5, Van Dyke 2-8 1-2 6, Mulkey 5-8 1-4 13, Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Peterson 3-6 0-0 7, Watkins 0-0 1-2 1, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Noble 1-3 2-2 4, Whitfield 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 15-42 7-12 42

Arizona 8 8 15 20 51
Washington 5 2 12 23 42

3-Point Goals_Arizona 2-13 (Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-3, Ware 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Pueyo 0-2, Sanchez 0-3), Washington 5-12 (Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 1-1, Mulkey 2-2, Oliver 0-1, Peterson 1-3, Noble 0-1, Whitfield 0-1). Assists_Arizona 10 (Yeaney 3), Washington 10 (Noble 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 31 (Ware 8), Washington 32 (Oliver 8). Total Fouls_Arizona 12, Washington 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,499.

