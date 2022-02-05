No. 8 Arizona 63, No. 19 Oregon 48

OREGON (14-6)

Sabally 6-13 3-4 15, Paopao 2-5 0-0 5, Parrish 1-6 0-0 2, Rogers 4-10 8-8 17, Scherr 0-3 0-0 0, Dufficy 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurst 0-1 1-2 1, Kyei 2-2 1-2 5, Pinto 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-44 14-18 48

ARIZONA (16-3)

Reese 6-10 0-0 13, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Ware 4-8 0-0 9, Pellington 3-9 1-2 7, Yeaney 2-8 0-0 4, Copeland 1-2 1-1 3, Love 3-6 2-2 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 0-1 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 2-3 0-0 6, Pueyo 3-6 0-0 8, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 4-5 63

Oregon 11 13 11 13 — 48 Arizona 14 16 21 12 — 63

3-Point Goals_Oregon 2-15 (Sabally 0-1, Paopao 1-3, Parrish 0-4, Rogers 1-5, Scherr 0-1, Hurst 0-1), Arizona 7-20 (Reese 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Ware 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 0-3, Love 0-1, Conner 2-3, Pueyo 2-5). Assists_Oregon 6 (Dufficy 1, Hurst 1, Paopao 1, Parrish 1, Prince 1, Rogers 1), Arizona 17 (Pellington 4, Pueyo 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 31 (Rogers 7), Arizona 30 (Love 9). Total Fouls_Oregon 11, Arizona 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,413.

