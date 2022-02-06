No. 8 Arizona 73, Oregon St. 61

OREGON ST. (11-7)

Brown 4-6 0-0 9, Corosdale 1-5 4-4 7, Adams 2-4 2-2 6, Kampschroeder 2-6 2-2 7, von Oelhoffen 5-14 6-7 17, Mack 0-2 3-4 3, Mitrovic 3-3 0-0 6, Codding 2-3 0-0 6, Marotte 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-43 17-19 61

ARIZONA (17-3)

Reese 6-18 6-8 19, Thomas 4-10 1-1 10, Ware 2-3 0-0 5, Pellington 2-7 5-6 9, Yeaney 2-6 0-0 4, Love 7-10 1-1 16, Conner 2-7 0-0 5, Pueyo 1-3 2-2 5, Totals 26-64 15-18 73

Oregon St. 15 19 13 14 — 61 Arizona 20 16 13 24 — 73

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-19 (Brown 1-1, Corosdale 1-4, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 1-3, von Oelhoffen 1-6, Mack 0-1, Codding 2-3), Arizona 6-19 (Reese 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Ware 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 0-1, Love 1-1, Conner 1-5, Pueyo 1-2). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Corosdale 4), Arizona 11 (Pellington 3, Pueyo 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 32 (Corosdale 10), Arizona 29 (Reese 8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 15, Arizona 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,505.

