No. 8 Arizona shuts down No. 19 Oregon for 63-48 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 13 points and No. 8 Arizona shut down No. 19 Oregon for an emotional 63-48 victory on Friday night.

The Wildcats (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game that Oregon won in overtime three weeks earlier.

Arizona hounded Oregon (14-6, 7-2) defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3.

The Wildcats also came to life offensively in the second half, pulling away for a resounding win that had the near-capacity crowd roaring in approval.

Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points, and Nyara Sabally added 15 despite twice going to the locker room holding her stomach in the second half.

Oregon rallied from 17 down in the first game between the teams of the season on Jan. 15, when the Ducks beat Arizona 68-67 on Rogers’ jumper with 0.4 seconds left.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves had some heated words during that game for Adia Barnes and the Arizona coach responded with a middle-finger salute, for which she later apologized. Barnes also was reprimanded by the Pac-12 for saying her team got “homered” by the officials during her postgame news conference.

Graves and Barnes patched things up just before tipoff Friday night with a long discussion and a hug. Then, their teams went toe to toe.

Oregon harassed the Wildcats into 3-of-12 shooting from 3 and blocked six of their shots in the first half.

Arizona hounded the Ducks into 12 first-half turnovers, leading to 14 points. The Wildcats caused a few by blitzing the ballhandler on high pick-and-rolls, but Oregon was careless with the ball, too, causing Graves to bury his head into his hands.

Arizona had a pair of 8-0 runs to lead 30-24 at halftime.

The Wildcats found some gaps in Oregon’s defense in the third quarter, hitting 9 of 17 shots and using a 13-4 run to go up 51-35. The Ducks continued to struggle against Arizona’s pressure, turning it over six more times.

Madison Conner opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and Arizona continued to make shots, hitting 14 of 28 in the second half to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon struggled with Arizona’s pressure and had nothing left to mount a comeback like it did in the first game.

Arizona had been anticipating this rematch since the first game ended and played with the intensity of a revenge game.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays at Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State Sunday.

