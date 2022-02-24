Trending:
No. 8 LSU 58, Alabama 50

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

ALABAMA (14-12)

Wade-Warren 1-2 0-0 3, Abrams 5-13 3-4 16, Barber 4-9 0-0 11, Davis 7-15 0-0 18, Mingo-Young 1-5 0-2 2, Craig Cruce 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-5 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 3-6 50

LSU (24-4)

Newby 3-4 3-6 9, Aifuwa 5-7 2-5 12, Cherry 3-12 0-0 6, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Pointer 10-19 1-2 23, Trasi 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 2-9 0-0 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 6-13 58

Alabama 10 7 21 12 50
LSU 16 13 14 15 58

3-Point Goals_Alabama 11-31 (Wade-Warren 1-2, Abrams 3-6, Barber 3-8, Davis 4-11, Mingo-Young 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-1, Sutton 0-2), LSU 2-9 (Morris 0-1, Pointer 2-6, Payne 0-2). Assists_Alabama 9 (Barber 3, Mingo-Young 3), LSU 13 (Pointer 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 34 (Davis 11), LSU 37 (Pointer 9). Total Fouls_Alabama 18, LSU 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,421.

