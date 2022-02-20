No. 8 Providence 71, Butler 70, OT

PROVIDENCE (22-3)
Horchler 5-11 2-2 15, Minaya 1-4 0-4 3, Watson 10-15 2-5 22, Bynum 5-16 6-11 18, Reeves 2-10 2-2 8, Croswell 1-1 0-0 2, Breed 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0, A.Fonts 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-60 12-24 71.
BUTLER (13-15)
Golden 4-9 0-2 8, Nze 4-7 2-4 11, Harris 6-10 3-4 17, Hodges 4-11 4-5 13, Thompson 5-8 6-6 16, Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Lukosius 1-3 0-0 2, Groce 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 15-21 70.
Halftime_Butler 33-20. 3-Point Goals_Providence 9-25 (Horchler 3-8, Bynum 2-5, Reeves 2-6, A.Fonts 1-1, Minaya 1-4, Goodine 0-1), Butler 5-13 (Harris 2-3, Nze 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Hodges 1-4, Golden 0-3). Rebounds_Providence 33 (Horchler 11), Butler 27 (Hodges 8). Assists_Providence 14 (Bynum 5), Butler 13 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Providence 19, Butler 20. A_7,588 (9,100).
