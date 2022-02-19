No. 8 Providence visits Butler after Watson’s 20-point game

Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Providence takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Nate Watson scored 20 points in Providence’s 89-84 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 in home games. Butler has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Friars are 11-2 in Big East play. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 13.1 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 23. Watson scored 18 points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is averaging 10.7 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Noah Horchler is averaging 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

