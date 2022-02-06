No. 9 Baylor 63, No. 13 Texas 55

BAYLOR (17-5)

Smith 11-18 6-6 28, Egbo 1-6 2-2 4, Andrews 1-7 2-2 4, Asberry 5-9 0-0 13, Lewis 2-7 5-7 9, Bickle 1-4 2-2 5, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 17-19 63

TEXAS (15-6)

Ebo 2-4 3-4 7, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 8-10 0-2 18, Harmon 1-6 3-4 5, Matharu 3-13 3-4 10, Gaston 1-5 3-4 5, Lattimore 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Holle 2-5 0-2 5, Totals 19-53 13-22 55

Baylor 10 8 27 18 — 63 Texas 8 18 17 12 — 55

3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-14 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Asberry 3-5, Lewis 0-1, Bickle 1-2, Owens 0-2), Texas 4-13 (Allen-Taylor 2-2, Harmon 0-2, Matharu 1-7, Hunter 0-1, Holle 1-1). Assists_Baylor 8 (Andrews 4), Texas 6 (Matharu 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 40 (Smith 13), Texas 32 (Warren 7). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Texas 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,300.

