No. 9 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74

February 15, 2022 9:17 pm
WAKE FOREST (20-6)

Mucius 2-5 0-0 5, Walton 7-15 0-0 17, A.Williams 7-13 2-2 18, Williamson 0-5 1-2 1, LaRavia 7-12 1-2 19, Monsanto 3-8 0-0 8, Sy 1-4 4-4 6, Hildreth 0-3 0-0 0, Whitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-10 74.

DUKE (22-4)

Banchero 2-10 8-9 13, Griffin 4-10 1-1 12, Moore 6-13 3-3 16, M.Williams 8-11 0-0 16, Keels 1-7 4-6 7, Roach 4-7 0-0 10, John 1-1 0-0 2, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 16-19 76.

Halftime_Duke 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 12-31 (LaRavia 4-4, Walton 3-7, Monsanto 2-6, A.Williams 2-7, Mucius 1-3, Sy 0-1, Williamson 0-3), Duke 8-23 (Griffin 3-5, Roach 2-3, Keels 1-3, Banchero 1-5, Moore 1-5, Baker 0-1, Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Wake Forest 36 (LaRavia 10), Duke 37 (M.Williams 10). Assists_Wake Forest 20 (A.Williams 4), Duke 17 (Banchero 6). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Duke 13.

