No. 9 Duke 87, North Carolina 67

DUKE (18-3)

Banchero 5-14 1-2 13, Griffin 11-17 2-2 27, Moore 5-6 3-3 13, Williams 4-4 1-2 9, Roach 3-5 1-2 8, Keels 3-6 2-2 11, John 1-1 0-0 2, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Blakes 0-1 0-0 0, Savarino 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 10-13 87.

NORTH CAROLINA (16-7)

Manek 7-16 1-2 21, Bacot 4-10 4-5 12, Davis 4-11 3-4 11, Love 3-11 1-2 8, Black 2-4 0-1 4, Walton 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Styles 1-1 1-1 3, Dunn 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-60 10-15 67.

Halftime_Duke 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Duke 9-19 (Keels 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Banchero 2-4, Roach 1-2, Baker 0-1, Jones 0-2), North Carolina 9-22 (Manek 6-10, Dunn 1-1, Walton 1-2, Love 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-3). Rebounds_Duke 37 (Banchero 10), North Carolina 22 (Manek, Black 6). Assists_Duke 20 (Moore 5), North Carolina 13 (Love 4). Total Fouls_Duke 17, North Carolina 14.

