No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the TCU Horned Frogs, look for 5th straight victory

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 10-4 in home games. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 6.3.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Raiders won 82-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles O’Bannon Jr. is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 9.6 points. Damion Baugh is shooting 45.9% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Bryson Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.