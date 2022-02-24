No. T-25 Georgia 63, Arkansas 62

GEORGIA (19-8)
Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Staiti 3-11 3-3 9, Barker 4-9 0-0 9, Coombs 0-1 0-0 0, Morrison 3-11 3-3 10, Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Isaacs 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 4-5 0-0 9, Hylton 0-2 2-2 2, Richardson 5-10 3-4 15, Smith 1-5 1-2 3, Totals 23-58 12-14 63
ARKANSAS (16-12)
Daniels 7-13 4-4 21, Goforth 6-12 1-3 13, Ramirez 2-7 2-2 7, Spencer 2-4 5-8 9, Wolfenbarger 4-14 1-2 9, Barnum 0-1 1-2 1, Langerman 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 22-57 14-21 62
|Georgia
|9
|16
|25
|13
|—
|63
|Arkansas
|18
|8
|17
|19
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Georgia 5-15 (Staiti 0-1, Barker 1-3, Morrison 1-3, Chapman 1-1, Hylton 0-1, Richardson 2-6), Arkansas 4-17 (Daniels 3-8, Goforth 0-1, Ramirez 1-5, Wolfenbarger 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Ellis 0-1). Assists_Georgia 13 (Chapman 4), Arkansas 12 (Daniels 4, Spencer 4). Fouled Out_Georgia Barker. Rebounds_Georgia 37 (Staiti 7), Arkansas 32 (Wolfenbarger 7). Total Fouls_Georgia 22, Arkansas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,726.
