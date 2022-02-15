Nolan leads Jacksonville against Stetson after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-8, 8-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-14, 5-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Stetson Hatters after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-69 victory against the Liberty Flames.

The Hatters have gone 7-6 at home. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 5.1.

The Dolphins are 8-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dolphins won 57-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Bryce Workman led the Dolphins with 19 points, and Christiaan Jones led the Hatters with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is averaging 13.8 points for the Hatters. Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Osayi Osifo is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Dolphins. Nolan is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

