Nolan scores 13 to lift Jacksonville past Stetson 67-45

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:02 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 13 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Stetson 67-45 on Wednesday night.

Rod Brown had 12 points for Jacksonville (17-8, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 12 rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 12 points for the Hatters (11-15, 5-8). Alex Crawford added 11 points.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. Jacksonville defeated Stetson 57-50 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

