Norfolk St. 69, Delaware St. 66

NORFOLK ST. (17-5)
Bankston 2-3 1-2 5, Tate 7-10 2-4 20, Bryant 4-9 0-0 11, Hawkins 4-9 4-6 14, Ings 3-6 0-0 6, Jenkins 4-8 1-1 9, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 10-15 69.
DELAWARE ST. (2-20)
Kent 3-7 1-3 10, Sodom 1-1 2-3 4, Carter 5-13 4-5 14, Robinson 4-10 1-2 11, Stansbury 5-9 3-4 15, Fragala 4-7 1-1 12, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Baucum 0-0 0-2 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 12-20 66.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 9-25 (Tate 4-6, Bryant 3-5, Hawkins 2-6, Jones 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Ings 0-2, Jenkins 0-3), Delaware St. 10-22 (Fragala 3-5, Kent 3-5, Robinson 2-3, Stansbury 2-6, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 33 (Bankston, Bryant 7), Delaware St. 19 (Lucas 4). Assists_Norfolk St. 15 (Bryant 6), Delaware St. 11 (Carter, Robinson 3). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 22, Delaware St. 18. A_600 (3,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments