Norfolk St. 75, NC Central 46

NC CENTRAL (14-14)
Boone 9-17 0-0 18, King 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 3-11 0-0 7, Maultsby 2-13 3-6 8, Miller 3-9 2-3 9, Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Fennell 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 18-55 7-11 46.
NORFOLK ST. (20-6)
Bankston 9-11 3-6 21, Tate 7-11 2-3 18, Bryant 3-10 2-2 8, Hawkins 4-11 2-5 11, Jenkins 3-6 0-0 8, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Bottoms 1-1 1-2 3, Chambers 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 10-18 75.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 49-17. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-24 (Miller 1-5, Maultsby 1-6, Monroe 1-7, Harris 0-2, Boone 0-4), Norfolk St. 7-22 (Jenkins 2-5, Tate 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Chambers 1-1, Hawkins 1-3, Jones 0-1, Bryant 0-5). Rebounds_NC Central 29 (Butler 7), Norfolk St. 33 (Bankston 11). Assists_NC Central 3 (Boone, Monroe, Miller 1), Norfolk St. 16 (Bryant 7). Total Fouls_NC Central 18, Norfolk St. 14. A_2,646 (7,000).
