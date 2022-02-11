Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norfolk State takes home win streak into matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-5, 6-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 4.6.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Hawks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 72-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 25 points, and Kevon Voyles led the Hawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bankston is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk