Norfolk State takes home win streak into matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-5, 6-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 4.6.

The Hawks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 72-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 25 points, and Kevon Voyles led the Hawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bankston is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

