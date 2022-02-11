North Alabama hosts Bellarmine following Fleming’s 25-point game

Bellarmine Knights (14-11, 8-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-15, 2-9 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the North Alabama Lions after CJ Fleming scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 73-70 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lions have gone 6-4 at home. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 2.0.

The Knights are 8-3 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Knights won the last meeting 68-60 on Jan. 19. Dylan Penn scored 20 points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12 points. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Penn is averaging 16.6 points and five assists for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

