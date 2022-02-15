North Alabama takes on Eastern Kentucky, seeks to break 4-game skid

North Alabama Lions (9-16, 2-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-15, 3-9 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama aims to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels have gone 10-5 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.6.

The Lions are 2-10 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lions won 76-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 20 points, and Jomaru Brown led the Colonels with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Ortiz is averaging 12 points for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.