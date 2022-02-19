On Air: This Just In!
North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:08 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (18-8)

Manek 6-12 0-2 14, Bacot 4-7 4-4 12, Davis 4-10 0-0 10, Love 6-12 6-6 21, Black 1-4 3-3 5, P.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-2 0-0 0, Styles 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-49 13-15 65.

VIRGINIA TECH (16-11)

Aluma 6-13 2-2 16, Mutts 5-12 0-1 10, Alleyne 4-13 0-1 9, Cattoor 2-7 0-0 5, Murphy 1-6 0-0 2, Maddox 1-2 2-2 5, Pedulla 3-6 0-0 6, N’Guessan 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-64 4-6 57.

Halftime_North Carolina 38-30. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-22 (Love 3-8, Manek 2-4, Davis 2-6, Styles 1-1, P.Johnson 0-1, Walton 0-2), Virginia Tech 5-26 (Aluma 2-3, Maddox 1-2, Alleyne 1-6, Cattoor 1-6, N’Guessan 0-1, Pedulla 0-2, Murphy 0-3, Mutts 0-3). Fouled Out_Pedulla. Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 15), Virginia Tech 27 (Aluma 9). Assists_North Carolina 13 (Love 7), Virginia Tech 11 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 11, Virginia Tech 16.

