North Carolina 79, Clemson 77

NORTH CAROLINA (17-7)
Manek 5-12 0-1 11, Bacot 8-10 8-10 24, Davis 6-11 1-2 16, Love 4-12 0-0 10, Black 4-7 2-2 11, Walton 2-4 2-2 7, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-17 79.
CLEMSON (12-11)
Bohannon 2-8 2-2 6, Hall 9-18 4-4 24, Collins 3-7 3-4 10, Dawes 3-6 2-2 10, Hunter 2-5 1-2 5, Hemenway 2-5 2-2 8, Schieffelin 4-6 3-3 12, Honor 0-2 2-2 2, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 19-21 77.
Halftime_North Carolina 30-25. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-24 (Davis 3-4, Love 2-7, Walton 1-2, Black 1-4, Manek 1-5, Bacot 0-1, McKoy 0-1), Clemson 8-19 (Dawes 2-4, Hall 2-5, Hemenway 2-5, Schieffelin 1-1, Collins 1-3, Hunter 0-1). Fouled Out_Bacot. Rebounds_North Carolina 26 (Bacot 10), Clemson 26 (Hunter 6). Assists_North Carolina 17 (Davis 7), Clemson 15 (Hall 4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, Clemson 17.
