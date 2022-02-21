North Carolina Central hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Wright’s 32-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-13, 3-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 7-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Justin Wright scored 32 points in North Carolina Central’s 84-79 overtime victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are 3-7 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.9.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Eagles won the last matchup 75-63 on Jan. 25. Wright scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

