North Carolina hosts No. 9 Duke after Banchero’s 21-point game

Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke’s 57-43 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels are 12-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 12.5 rebounds.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Banchero is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

