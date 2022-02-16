Trending:
North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh after Hugley’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16, 5-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -14; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after John Hugley scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-69 win over the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels have gone 13-1 in home games. North Carolina averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 5-10 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tar Heels and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Hugley is averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

