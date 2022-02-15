North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh following Hugley’s 21-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16, 5-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the North Carolina Tar Heels after John Hugley scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-69 victory against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels are 13-1 on their home court. North Carolina has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 5-10 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tar Heels and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Hugley is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

