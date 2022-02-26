Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina visits NC State after Smith’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Terquavion Smith scored 21 points in NC State’s 69-61 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-9 in home games. NC State has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 100-80 on Jan. 29. Caleb Love scored 21 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Armando Bacot is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!