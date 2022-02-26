North Carolina visits NC State after Smith’s 21-point performance

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Terquavion Smith scored 21 points in NC State’s 69-61 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-9 in home games. NC State has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 100-80 on Jan. 29. Caleb Love scored 21 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Armando Bacot is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

