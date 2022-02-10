North Dakota 78, St. Thomas (MN) 70

NORTH DAKOTA (6-20)
Danielson 2-4 0-0 4, Tsartsidze 4-4 0-0 8, Bruns 6-12 6-8 22, Norman 4-9 0-0 12, Panoam 3-7 0-0 7, Igbanugo 3-7 1-2 9, Mathews 2-4 2-2 6, Grant 1-3 1-5 4, Nero 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-55 10-17 78.
ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-16)
Bjorklund 5-9 1-1 11, Hedstrom 2-5 5-6 9, Lindberg 4-11 0-0 11, Miller 5-10 2-2 13, Nelson 5-13 0-0 12, Allen 2-5 2-2 6, Cunningham 1-2 0-2 3, Martinelli 2-5 1-2 5, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 11-15 70.
Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 36-34. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 14-28 (Bruns 4-6, Norman 4-8, Igbanugo 2-3, Nero 2-4, Grant 1-2, Panoam 1-4, Danielson 0-1), St. Thomas (MN) 7-24 (Lindberg 3-8, Nelson 2-3, Cunningham 1-2, Miller 1-5, Allen 0-2, Hedstrom 0-2, Martinelli 0-2). Fouled Out_Tsartsidze, Nelson. Rebounds_North Dakota 37 (Bruns 14), St. Thomas (MN) 24 (Nelson 7). Assists_North Dakota 17 (Norman 6), St. Thomas (MN) 6 (Nelson, Allen 2). Total Fouls_North Dakota 16, St. Thomas (MN) 17. A_890 (1,800).
