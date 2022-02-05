North Dakota 92, Omaha 85

OMAHA (4-20)

Arop 3-6 2-2 8, Fidler 11-13 8-9 35, Brougham 1-4 1-2 3, Lemetti 3-13 0-1 8, Smith 6-10 1-2 13, Ferrarini 1-7 3-3 6, Luedtke 2-4 0-0 4, Hughes 2-3 2-4 6, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Roe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 17-23 85.

NORTH DAKOTA (5-20)

Danielson 2-6 0-0 5, Tsartsidze 7-11 1-1 15, Bruns 6-12 5-6 21, Norman 1-3 2-2 5, Panoam 5-8 2-4 15, Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Igbanugo 3-7 8-11 17, Nero 4-7 2-3 12, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 20-27 92.

Halftime_North Dakota 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 8-21 (Fidler 5-5, Lemetti 2-9, Ferrarini 1-5, Luedtke 0-1, Smith 0-1), North Dakota 14-29 (Bruns 4-9, Igbanugo 3-5, Panoam 3-5, Nero 2-3, Norman 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Grant 0-1). Fouled Out_Brougham, Hughes. Rebounds_Omaha 31 (Lemetti 8), North Dakota 29 (Bruns 6). Assists_Omaha 11 (Lemetti 4), North Dakota 15 (Grant 5). Total Fouls_Omaha 23, North Dakota 13. A_1,477 (3,300).

