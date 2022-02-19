North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after Bruns’ 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-9, 11-4 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-22, 2-13 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -11; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Paul Bruns scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 80-65 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-8 in home games. North Dakota is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 11-4 in Summit play. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Lufile averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 80-76 on Jan. 21. Max Abmas scored 19 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Abmas is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

