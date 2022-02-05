North Dakota State hosts Denver following Hunt’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (9-16, 5-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-8, 7-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the North Dakota State Bison after KJ Hunt Jr. scored 32 points in Denver’s 81-79 overtime victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 9-2 in home games. North Dakota State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pioneers are 5-7 in Summit play. Denver has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Bison won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 11. Rocky Kreuser scored 24 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreuser is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Hunt is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Tevin Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

