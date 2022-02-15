Trending:
North Florida 72, Liberty 69

February 15, 2022 9:35 pm
LIBERTY (18-9)

Robinson 3-7 2-4 8, Rode 3-10 2-2 9, McGhee 9-23 3-3 28, Venzant 3-6 0-0 6, McDowell 2-8 0-0 6, Abii 3-5 0-0 6, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 3-7 0-2 6. Totals 26-67 7-11 69.

NORTH FLORIDA (9-18)

Parker 1-3 2-2 4, Adedoyin 1-4 0-0 3, Hicklen 11-20 1-1 31, Lanier 1-2 1-1 3, James 2-4 4-4 8, Preaster 5-13 1-2 16, Aybar 2-3 3-4 7, Berenbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-14 72.

Halftime_Liberty 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-28 (McGhee 7-15, McDowell 2-6, Rode 1-4, Robinson 0-3), North Florida 14-31 (Hicklen 8-16, Preaster 5-11, Adedoyin 1-3, Lanier 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 33 (Rode 9), North Florida 29 (James 9). Assists_Liberty 17 (Rode 5), North Florida 16 (James 8). Total Fouls_Liberty 12, North Florida 13. A_1,569 (5,800).

