North Florida takes road win streak into matchup with Jacksonville

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
North Florida Ospreys (10-18, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits the road against Jacksonville looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Dolphins are 13-0 in home games. Jacksonville ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 35.0% from downtown, led by Mike Marsh shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Ospreys are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dolphins won 54-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jordan Davis led the Dolphins with 14 points, and Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Jose Placer is averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

