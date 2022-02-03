Trending:
North Florida tops Jacksonville St. 88-76

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 11:24 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had a career-high 27 points as North Florida snapped its 13-game road losing streak, topping Jacksonville State 88-76 on Thursday night. Jose Placer added 25 points for the Ospreys.

Jarius Hicklen had 11 points for North Florida (6-17, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Brandon Huffman had 19 points for the Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1), whose 10-game winning streak was snapped. Darian Adams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Finch had 16 points.

___

___

