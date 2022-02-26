North Florida visits Stetson after Johnston’s 23-point game

North Florida Ospreys (10-19, 6-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-17, 5-10 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the North Florida Ospreys after Chase Johnston scored 23 points in Stetson’s 75-71 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hatters are 7-7 on their home court. Stetson gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Ospreys are 6-9 against ASUN opponents. North Florida allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hatters won the last matchup 68-66 on Jan. 8. Rob Perry scored 22 points points to help lead the Hatters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hatters. Johnston is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jose Placer is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

