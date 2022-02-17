North Texas 54, FAU 51

NORTH TEXAS (19-4)
Bell 3-9 7-14 13, Ousmane 5-8 2-2 12, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, McBride 3-9 1-2 8, Murray 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 5-9 3-3 13, Scott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-44 13-21 54.
FAU (15-11)
Goldin 0-5 0-0 0, Forrest 2-12 2-2 7, Greenlee 2-6 5-6 9, Martin 2-8 1-3 6, Winchester 2-6 1-2 5, Rosado 5-8 0-0 10, Davis 3-3 1-2 7, Baruti 3-3 0-0 7, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-15 51.
Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 3-14 (Jones 2-3, McBride 1-5, Bell 0-1, Murray 0-1, Scott 0-1, Perry 0-3), FAU 3-14 (Baruti 1-1, Forrest 1-5, Martin 1-5, Winchester 0-1, Greenlee 0-2). Rebounds_North Texas 34 (Bell 11), FAU 25 (Martin 5). Assists_North Texas 3 (Perry 2), FAU 10 (Goldin, Forrest, Greenlee, Baruti 2). Total Fouls_North Texas 16, FAU 17. A_1,774 (5,000).
