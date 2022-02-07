North Texas 66, UTEP 58

UTEP (14-9)

Sibley 2-4 0-0 4, Verhoeven 4-6 0-0 8, Bieniemy 7-13 2-2 17, Boum 8-16 2-2 20, Saterfield 0-1 0-0 0, Hollins 2-2 2-2 7, Agnew 0-1 0-0 0, Onyema 1-1 0-0 2, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 6-6 58.

NORTH TEXAS (17-4)

Bell 8-13 2-3 18, Ousmane 6-12 5-8 17, Jones 2-4 6-8 10, McBride 5-8 1-2 13, Murray 1-2 0-0 3, Perry 1-4 1-2 3, Scott 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 23-45 17-27 66.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 4-10 (Boum 2-5, Hollins 1-1, Bieniemy 1-4), North Texas 3-10 (McBride 2-5, Murray 1-2, Bell 0-1, Jones 0-1, Perry 0-1). Rebounds_UTEP 22 (Hollins 5), North Texas 19 (Ousmane 8). Assists_UTEP 6 (Boum 3), North Texas 7 (Bell 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 20, North Texas 9. A_3,813 (10,500).

