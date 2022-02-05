North Texas 69, UTSA 45

UTSA (8-16)

Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 1-5 4-4 6, Czumbel 1-4 0-0 2, Ivy-Curry 5-17 3-3 15, McNeill 0-3 0-0 0, Deing 2-10 4-5 9, Addo-Ankrah 3-4 0-1 8, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 0-1 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Jabbar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-48 12-15 45.

NORTH TEXAS (16-4)

Bell 4-10 1-8 9, Ousmane 7-11 3-8 17, Jones 2-7 2-2 6, McBride 3-3 4-6 12, Murray 1-1 0-0 3, Perry 5-9 4-4 16, Scott 1-1 2-2 4, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-42 18-32 69.

Halftime_North Texas 34-17. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 5-21 (Addo-Ankrah 2-3, Ivy-Curry 2-9, Deing 1-6, Czumbel 0-1, Jabbar 0-1, McNeill 0-1), North Texas 5-11 (McBride 2-2, Perry 2-5, Murray 1-1, Bell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Scott. Rebounds_UTSA 24 (Ford 8), North Texas 31 (Ousmane, Jones, Perry 6). Assists_UTSA 3 (Ivy-Curry, McNeill, Tucker 1), North Texas 11 (Perry 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 24, North Texas 15. A_4,227 (10,500).

