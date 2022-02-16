North Texas visits Florida Atlantic following Forrest’s 20-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (18-4, 11-1 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Michael Forrest scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-69 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Owls have gone 13-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Alijah Martin paces the Owls with 5.4 boards.

The Mean Green are 11-1 against conference opponents. North Texas scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Owls and Mean Green square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists. Martin is shooting 47.7% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Mardrez McBride averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Thomas Bell is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

