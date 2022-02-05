Northeastern 58, Towson 53

TOWSON (17-7)

Thompson 5-7 4-4 14, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Holden 7-13 6-9 21, Rizzuto 3-6 0-0 6, Timberlake 3-15 0-0 6, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Paar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 10-13 53.

NORTHEASTERN (7-16)

Doherty 6-8 2-2 14, Stucke 4-6 0-0 10, Djogo 4-11 0-0 12, Telfort 1-6 3-4 5, Walters 2-9 2-2 7, Emanga 2-2 2-2 7, McClintock 0-0 0-0 0, Strong 1-1 0-0 3, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 9-10 58.

Halftime_Northeastern 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Towson 1-15 (Holden 1-3, Rizzuto 0-1, Gray 0-2, Timberlake 0-9), Northeastern 9-23 (Djogo 4-9, Stucke 2-4, Emanga 1-1, Strong 1-1, Walters 1-6, Telfort 0-2). Rebounds_Towson 18 (Timberlake 7), Northeastern 26 (Doherty 10). Assists_Towson 6 (Holden, Timberlake 2), Northeastern 10 (Telfort 4). Total Fouls_Towson 16, Northeastern 15. A_817 (6,000).

