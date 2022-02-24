Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (5-25)

Wight 2-7 1-2 5, Kochera 3-9 2-2 9, Lewis 2-11 0-0 4, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Carroll 1-5 2-2 4, Covington 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Milkereit 1-3 0-0 2, Ayesa 0-2 0-0 0, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-51 5-6 28.

NORTHEASTERN (8-20)

Doherty 6-6 1-1 13, Djogo 3-9 0-0 8, Emanga 1-3 0-0 3, Telfort 4-7 2-2 11, Walters 4-13 0-0 9, Strong 5-9 0-0 13, McClintock 2-5 0-0 5, Braun 0-1 0-0 0, Randriasalama 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-3 62.

Halftime_Northeastern 33-15. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 1-17 (Kochera 1-4, Milkereit 0-1, Ayesa 0-2, Carroll 0-2, Covington 0-2, Lewis 0-3, Rice 0-3), Northeastern 9-33 (Strong 3-7, Djogo 2-7, Emanga 1-2, McClintock 1-3, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-9, Randriasalama 0-1). Rebounds_William & Mary 30 (Carroll 9), Northeastern 36 (Doherty 15). Assists_William & Mary 4 (Rice 2), Northeastern 17 (Telfort 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 8, Northeastern 7. A_749 (6,000).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!