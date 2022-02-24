Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28

WILLIAM & MARY (5-25)
Wight 2-7 1-2 5, Kochera 3-9 2-2 9, Lewis 2-11 0-0 4, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Carroll 1-5 2-2 4, Covington 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Milkereit 1-3 0-0 2, Ayesa 0-2 0-0 0, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-51 5-6 28.
NORTHEASTERN (8-20)
Doherty 6-6 1-1 13, Djogo 3-9 0-0 8, Emanga 1-3 0-0 3, Telfort 4-7 2-2 11, Walters 4-13 0-0 9, Strong 5-9 0-0 13, McClintock 2-5 0-0 5, Braun 0-1 0-0 0, Randriasalama 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-3 62.
Halftime_Northeastern 33-15. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 1-17 (Kochera 1-4, Milkereit 0-1, Ayesa 0-2, Carroll 0-2, Covington 0-2, Lewis 0-3, Rice 0-3), Northeastern 9-33 (Strong 3-7, Djogo 2-7, Emanga 1-2, McClintock 1-3, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-9, Randriasalama 0-1). Rebounds_William & Mary 30 (Carroll 9), Northeastern 36 (Doherty 15). Assists_William & Mary 4 (Rice 2), Northeastern 17 (Telfort 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 8, Northeastern 7. A_749 (6,000).
