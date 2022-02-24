Northeastern takes on William & Mary after Djogo’s 27-point game

William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -8; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Nikola Djogo scored 27 points in Northeastern’s 83-72 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Huskies are 5-7 on their home court. Northeastern allows 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 4-12 in conference games. William & Mary is sixth in the CAA with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 5.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in CAA play. The Tribe won the last meeting 71-70 on Dec. 31. Julian Lewis scored 14 points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Huskies. Chris Doherty is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Wight is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.