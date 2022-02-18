Northeastern visits Hofstra after Silverio’s 40-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (7-18, 1-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (18-9, 10-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Omar Silverio scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-64 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Pride are 9-1 on their home court. Hofstra is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 1-13 against CAA opponents. Northeastern gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pride won 72-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Zach Cooks led the Pride with 19 points, and Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Telfort is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.