Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northeastern visits Hofstra following Silverio’s 40-point performance

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Northeastern Huskies (7-18, 1-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (18-9, 10-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -11.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Omar Silverio scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-64 win over the Elon Phoenix.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Pride are 9-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Aaron Estrada with 4.9.

The Huskies are 1-13 in conference games. Northeastern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pride won 72-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Zach Cooks led the Pride with 19 points, and Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Shaquille Walters is averaging 11.5 points for the Huskies. Telfort is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery