Northern Colorado takes on Northern Arizona after Kountz’s 27-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (10-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Daylen Kountz scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 106-99 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-6 in home games. Northern Arizona is the top team in the Big Sky shooting 37.8% from deep, led by Jay Green shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 5-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kur Jockuch averaging 2.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Nik Mains is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Matt Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.