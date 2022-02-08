Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

INDIANA (16-6)
Jackson-Davis 4-13 5-9 13, Kopp 1-7 0-0 3, Thompson 7-13 0-2 14, Galloway 6-10 0-0 13, Leal 1-5 2-2 5, Geronimo 1-5 0-0 3, Childress 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 7-13 51.
NORTHWESTERN (12-10)
Beran 1-5 0-0 3, Nance 2-10 2-2 6, Audige 5-16 0-0 12, Buie 8-18 0-0 18, Roper 1-4 0-0 2, Greer 2-4 3-4 7, Young 2-5 3-4 7, Berry 0-5 2-3 2, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-69 10-13 59.
Halftime_Indiana 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-16 (Galloway 1-2, Geronimo 1-2, Leal 1-4, Kopp 1-5, Thompson 0-3), Northwestern 5-27 (Buie 2-7, Audige 2-8, Beran 1-3, Roper 0-1, Young 0-1, Greer 0-2, Nance 0-2, Berry 0-3). Fouled Out_Galloway. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 11), Northwestern 43 (Nance 11). Assists_Indiana 13 (Leal 4), Northwestern 7 (Greer 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Northwestern 16.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments