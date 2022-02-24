Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northwestern 68, Purdue 51

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (16-12)

Woltman 5-6 0-0 10, Ellis 5-13 2-2 12, Hardin 2-5 0-1 5, Layden 3-7 0-0 9, Terry 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Learn 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 22-50 2-3 51

NORTHWESTERN (16-10)

Shaw 3-4 4-7 10, Burton 4-12 3-5 12, Hartman 2-13 0-0 4, Sancataldo 1-3 0-0 3, Satterwhite 8-12 0-0 20, Mott 0-3 4-4 4, Walsh 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-9 0-0 11, Daley 1-5 0-0 2, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 11-16 68

Purdue 15 10 15 11 51
Northwestern 17 17 15 19 68

3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-17 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 1-4, Layden 3-6, Moore 1-2, Smith 0-2), Northwestern 9-28 (Burton 1-6, Hartman 0-5, Sancataldo 1-2, Satterwhite 4-8, Brown 3-7). Assists_Purdue 18 (Terry 12), Northwestern 20 (Burton 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 35 (Terry 9), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 14). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Northwestern 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,481.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!