Northwestern 68, Purdue 51

PURDUE (16-12)
Woltman 5-6 0-0 10, Ellis 5-13 2-2 12, Hardin 2-5 0-1 5, Layden 3-7 0-0 9, Terry 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Learn 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 22-50 2-3 51
NORTHWESTERN (16-10)
Shaw 3-4 4-7 10, Burton 4-12 3-5 12, Hartman 2-13 0-0 4, Sancataldo 1-3 0-0 3, Satterwhite 8-12 0-0 20, Mott 0-3 4-4 4, Walsh 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-9 0-0 11, Daley 1-5 0-0 2, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 11-16 68
|Purdue
|15
|10
|15
|11
|—
|51
|Northwestern
|17
|17
|15
|19
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-17 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 1-4, Layden 3-6, Moore 1-2, Smith 0-2), Northwestern 9-28 (Burton 1-6, Hartman 0-5, Sancataldo 1-2, Satterwhite 4-8, Brown 3-7). Assists_Purdue 18 (Terry 12), Northwestern 20 (Burton 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 35 (Terry 9), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 14). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Northwestern 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,481.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.