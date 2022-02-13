Northwestern 71, No. 4 Michigan 69, 2OT

MICHIGAN (20-4)
Hillmon 5-10 6-6 16, Kiser 3-7 7-10 13, Nolan 3-10 0-0 9, Phelia 2-12 0-0 5, Rauch 4-11 2-2 13, Stuck 0-1 0-0 0, Varejao 4-7 1-1 9, Dilk 1-6 0-0 2, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 16-19 69
NORTHWESTERN (14-9)
Shaw 7-9 2-2 16, Brown 7-14 2-3 18, Burton 2-13 8-10 13, Hartman 4-11 0-0 10, Satterwhite 1-10 0-0 3, Mott 0-1 0-0 0, Walsh 1-4 0-0 2, Daley 2-7 0-0 4, Rainey 2-3 1-2 5, Ademusayo 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-73 13-17 71
|Michigan
|20
|12
|16
|10
|5
|6
|—
|69
|Northwestern
|22
|10
|11
|15
|5
|8
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-22 (Kiser 0-1, Nolan 3-9, Phelia 1-4, Rauch 3-7, Dilk 0-1), Northwestern 6-23 (Brown 2-4, Burton 1-5, Hartman 2-8, Satterwhite 1-4, Mott 0-1, Walsh 0-1). Assists_Michigan 18 (Kiser 6), Northwestern 20 (Burton 13). Fouled Out_Michigan Dilk, Northwestern Hartman. Rebounds_Michigan 48 (Hillmon 15), Northwestern 40 (Shaw 9). Total Fouls_Michigan 19, Northwestern 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,341.
Comments