Northwestern 78, Penn St. 72

NORTHWESTERN (13-8)

Shaw 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 3-6 6-8 14, Burton 6-12 9-12 22, Hartman 5-10 0-0 13, Satterwhite 4-8 1-2 12, Walsh 1-5 0-0 3, Daley 5-6 0-0 10, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 16-22 78

PENN ST. (9-13)

Camden 2-6 1-2 6, Jekot 1-1 0-0 2, Kapinus 6-11 2-2 15, Marisa 10-23 4-4 25, Sabel 3-7 2-2 9, Brigham 4-7 0-0 8, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Hagans 3-7 1-1 7, Totals 29-64 10-11 72

Northwestern 18 19 18 23 — 78 Penn St. 28 11 23 10 — 72

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 10-21 (Brown 2-5, Burton 1-2, Hartman 3-4, Satterwhite 3-6, Walsh 1-3, Rainey 0-1), Penn St. 4-16 (Camden 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Marisa 1-5, Sabel 1-4, Beverley 0-2). Assists_Northwestern 19 (Burton 8), Penn St. 13 (Marisa 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 31 (Shaw 10), Penn St. 35 (Brigham 7, Kapinus 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern 11, Penn St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,401.

