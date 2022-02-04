Northwestern 80, Purdue 67

NORTHWESTERN (12-8)

Shaw 3-7 3-4 9, Brown 0-5 2-2 2, Burton 9-14 7-8 26, Hartman 5-13 2-2 13, Satterwhite 3-6 3-4 11, Mott 2-5 0-0 4, Walsh 3-9 4-6 11, Rainey 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 26-61 23-28 80

PURDUE (13-9)

Woltman 3-4 1-3 7, Ellis 5-10 4-4 15, Hardin 2-6 2-2 8, Layden 4-13 0-0 10, Terry 3-7 0-0 6, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 4-6 0-1 10, Learn 2-3 1-1 5, Totals 25-55 8-11 67

Northwestern 13 22 19 26 — 80 Purdue 10 12 16 29 — 67

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-18 (Brown 0-2, Burton 1-4, Hartman 1-4, Satterwhite 2-4, Mott 0-1, Walsh 1-3), Purdue 9-23 (Ellis 1-3, Hardin 2-6, Layden 2-8, Moore 2-3, Smith 2-2, Learn 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Burton 3), Purdue 17 (Layden 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 41 (Shaw 13), Purdue 27 (Terry 8, Woltman 8). Total Fouls_Northwestern 14, Purdue 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,862.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.