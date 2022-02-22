Northwestern hosts Nebraska following McGowens’ 25-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Bryce McGowens scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 90-74 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 at home. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 73.7 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 1-14 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 87-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 27 points, and C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Pete Nance is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

McGowens is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.